EffingHAM-JAM
Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, EffingHAM-JAM and Kansas City BBQ Society State BBQ Championship will be in downtown Effingham.
Friday evening’s Hometown Throwdown amateur barbecue cook-off and corporate challenge sets the stage for a weekend of barbecue, music, food and fun.
Teams of amateur barbecue enthusiasts can compete for category trophies and a $250 cash prize for the Grand Champion team. Loose Lips, formerly known as Fish On, featuring Effingham’s Myles Baker, will be performing.
Saturday is the official KCBS State Championship Competition. However, there will be plenty of other things to enjoy, starting with the popular Effingham Farmers Market, along with EffingHAM-JAM Open Mic.
Competitor and vendor information/applications are now available at www.EffingHAMJAM.com and spaces are available for $100 per booth for the whole weekend. Food vendor pricing is also available. Opportunities are available for those interesting in sponsoring. Information about HAM-JAM and sponsorships can be found at www.EffingHAMJAM.com, the HAM-JAM Facebook page @EffingHAMJAMBBQCookoff, or www.EffinghamCountyChamber.com.
