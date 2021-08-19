Picnic
The 184th Annual St. Mary's Pre-Labor Day Picnic in Ste. Marie will be Saturday, Sept. 4.
The picnic will feature food and games from 3 to 7 p.m.; DJ; big ticket, handmade quilt and basket raffle drawings at 7 p.m.; and Beer Garden until 9 p.m.
A Ste. Marie-style chicken dinner will start at 3 p.m. and be offered until food is sold out. The meal will include potato salad, baked beans and water for $10. Seating is available outside on the picnic tables or inside the parish center. Carry-out is also available.
The picnic will also have Dairy Dee Ice Cream, pork burgers, chips and pop.
Stair Climb
The annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be held from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at both the Mattoon and Toledo facilities.
“This event has been incredibly powerful for our participants, members and staff every year,” Emily Hayden, Senior Wellness Director said. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to bring it back again in recognition of the brave men and women who sacrificed so much on 9/11.”
Participants climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, which is the same number the first responders climbed in the World Trade Centers. Members and non-members can reserve a stair climber for a one-hour time slot in the free Mattoon Area Family YMCA app, or by calling the Mattoon Y at 217-234-9494 or the Neal Center Y in Toledo at 217-235-2500. There is no fee for members and a $5 fee for non-members. For more information, visit Community Events at www.mattoonymca.org.
Quilt show
Area quilters are encouraged to gather up their completed quilts, wall hangings, wool applique, runners and apparel for the Sew Happy Hearts Quilt and Bazaar Show Sept. 24 and 25 at the former Neoga Elementary School location at 641 W. Sixth Street, Neoga.
This year Sew Happy Hearts members have raffle tickets for a quilt featuring barns. Tickets are $3 for five or $8 for 10. In addition, there is a basket raffle worth over $700 (available only at the venue). Tickets are $10 for three.
New this year is the Sew Happy Hearts Bazaar featuring all new handmade items by the members to include, but not limited to, place mats, pot holders, wall hangings, gift card holders, table runners, ornaments, bags, quilts and quilt tops.
Proceeds help with donations of quilted and sewn items to various organizations including veterans groups, homeless shelters, area children’s homes and school settings.
