German Meal
Bethlehem Ev. Lutheran Church will host a German Meal Sunday, Oct. 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the parish hall.
The meal includes brats, hotdogs, German potato salad, sauerkraut salad, baked beans, rice pudding, sweet and sour cabbage, applesauce, chips and homemade desserts. Freewill donations will be accepted. Takeouts will be available.
The 1867 church, built by German craftsmen, will be open for tours.
Proceeds will go toward the parsonage roof replacement and porch repairs.
The church is located two miles south of Altamont on the blacktop, one mile west and a half mile south.
Rosary Rally
A Rosary Rally will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at noon at the grotto on the south side of HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, 503 N. Maple St., Effingham. The rally is part of 23,000 other Rosary Rallies the will take place across the country.
Bring a lawn chair and your rosary. In case of inclement weather, the rally will be held in the hospital chapel. All are welcome.
