State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, is inviting constituents across the 55th Senate District to his live Teletown Hall Monday, April 11.
“As the spring session wraps up in Springfield, it’s important to me to inform my constituents of what has happened at the Capitol,” said Bailey. “Oftentimes legislation gets rushed through and it can be challenging at home to know what a bill does, what and how it impacts different communities.”
The live Teletown Hall is not only a way to hear what is going on in Springfield but also a way to ask the senator questions.
“For those in my district who have landlines, we plan to call you directly, and for those with cell phones we will send you a text message with information on how you can call in to the teleforum,” said Bailey. “If you do not receive a call or text message, you can always participate by calling 833-589-0764.”
The event is free for anyone who wants to participate and will run from 7 to 8 p.m. on April 11.
Easter egg hunts
The Annual Strasburg Community Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 will be Saturday, April 16.
The Easter Egg Hunt will be held at the Strasburg Park with registration to begin at 9:45 a.m. followed by the hunt at 10 a.m. In case of rain, the hunt will be held at the Strasburg Community Center. All children ages toddler through third grade are invited to participate.
The Stewardson Lions will have its annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16.
The hunt will begin at 9 a.m. and is open to children from preschool to sixth grade. The hunt will be held at the Stewardson village park on West Main Street. In the case of bad weather or wet grounds, the hunt will be held at the Stewardson Community Center on South Pine Street.
Youth shed hunt
Whitetails unlimited Central Illinois chapter will be hosting its annual youth shed hunt Saturday, April 23, at Ballard Nature Center starting at 9 a.m.
Kids will hunt antler sheds like Easter eggs and learn how to score antlers. There will be prize winners for largest antler in each age group and the child that finds the ELK antler. Each child can bring home one shed. Donations of sheds are being accepted.
This is a free event to any youth up to age 18. Contact Janice Monroe at 217-821-8801 or Steve Niemerg 217-690-5621 for more information.
