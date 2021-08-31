Cookout
Jasper County Republicans will host a Porkburger and Brats Cookout Friday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus parking lot.
Cost is $3. Drive-thru or deliveries will available with large orders. Call Judy Burnell at 783-3185 or 618-554-5870 before Sept. 9 for delivery orders.
Cruise Night
Cruise Night returns to Effingham after two years on Sept. 11 from 4 to 9 p.m. in Downtown Effingham.
A beer garden will open at 4 p.m. DJ Langston Jackson will provide music from 4 to 7 p.m., and Mustang Sally will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Opening ceremony will be at the old courthouse (Effingham County Museum) at 3:30 p.m., remembering the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Banquet
The Family Life Center 26th Annual Fundraising Banquet will be Sept. 23 at Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dinner starts at 7.
The speaker will be Steventhen Holland. Holland is a recording artist, worship leader, author, inspirational, motivational, and national pro-life speaker and founder of Broken Not Dead Ministries.
To host a table or attend, email development@familylifepcc.org or call 217-342-5433.
