Meat Shoot

The Kenneth Wyatt Memorial Meat Shoot will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 at Sailor Springs American Legion Post 230.

Raffle drawing starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. First place is a Smith and Wesson 9-mm pistol. Second place is a 6.5 Creedmore Rifle. Third through sixth places receives $75 and seventh through 10th places receive $50.

Food provided will be chili, vegetable soup, sloppy joes and hotdogs. Refreshments include tea, lemonade, coffee, hot chocolate and sodas.

For more information, contact Larry Phillips at 618-508-3962.

Soup Supper

St. Paul Blue Point Lutheran Church Ladies Aid of Altamont will host its Annual Soup Supper Sunday, Nov. 10.

Serving will begin at 4 p.m. Menu includes chili, chicken noodle soup, barbecue, chicken salad sandwiches, hotdogs, homemade pie, cake and drinks. There will also be a bake sale and craft bazaar. Freewill offering will be accepted.

The Church is located four miles north of Altamont, then two miles east.

Tags

