Fried Chicken Dinner
South Central FFA Chapter and Salem Elks Lodge will have their annual Fried Chicken Dinner on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for ages 6-12; ages 6 and under eat for free. Tickets may be purchased from a South Central FFA member in advance or at the door. To-go orders will be available.
Lincoln Day Supper
The Jasper County Republican Central Committee will host its annual Lincoln Day Supper on Feb. 25 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, South Van Buren Street, Newton. Social hour will start at 6 p.m. followed by a catered meal at 6:30.
Special guest speaker will be Attorney Thomas Devore. Various candidates will also be speaking.
Tickets for the meal are $20 each and may be purchased from any committee member or call Judy Burnell at 618-783-3185. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Raffle tickets will be available that night or from any committee member for a Mossberg 12 GA, a Heritage 22/22 WMR Revolver or choice of cash prizes. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20.
Jamboree Show
Gym Bob's Jamboree Show will be Sunday, March 5, beginning at 1 p.m.
The show will feature music of the 1950s and '60s, with special guest Janet Durham of Hopedale, along with Gym Bob’s Jamboree Band and singers.
The Jamboree Show is held the first Sunday afternoon of the month at Gym Bob's, located at 44 Apostle Lane in Bible Grove. Reservations are not necessary but can be made by calling 618-665-3956. More info may be found online at www.gymbobs.com.
'Getting to Know Your Computer'
Local IT consultant Erich Metzelaars will help demystify the computer during Effingham Public Library’s Technology Literacy 101 program "Getting to Know Your Computer" Wednesday, March 8, at noon.
To register for the free program visit effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
Enduring Freedom Ministries
Enduring Freedom Ministries will have its distribution for free groceries, hot meals, haircuts and clothing on the following dates.
Tuesdays, March 7 and 14, 4-6 p.m.
Wednesdays, March 8 and 15, noon-2 p.m. Reaching Rural Veterans event will be held March 15 from noon to 2 p.m. The event includes resources for veterans and prize drawings.
Saturday, March 25, 8:30 a.m.-noon
Enduring Freedom Ministries is located at 304 South West St., Shumway. Call 217-240-0059 to place your name on the list.
