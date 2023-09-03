Dine With a Doc
Senior Education Ministries Inc. in partnership with Effingham City/County Committee on Aging (ECCOA) has scheduled Dine With a Doc from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging Senior Center, located at 209 South Merchant Street, Effingham.
Dine with a Doc is a free program that welcomes the local senior public to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch courtesy of Evergreen Nursing and Rehab. Additionally, provided free of charge at every Dine With a Doc is a Wellness Clinic.
This month’s guest is Dr. James Graham DPM, podiatrist.
To RSVP, call 217-347-5569.
Annual Fall Breakfast
The Teutopolis Band and Fine Arts Boosters will host their Annual Fall Breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Teutopolis Grade School Auditorium from 7 to 11 a.m.
The Boosters and band members will be serving a breakfast of whole hog sausage, choice of fried or scrambled eggs, and pancakes. In addition, there will be raffle tickets available for purchase for a chance to win one of several prizes donated by various band supporters.
The booster organization provides the band and fine arts programs with valuable assistance each year. In the past, the boosters have purchased audio equipment, uniforms, professional instruments and facilities upgrades. They have also provided music clinics that offer students the opportunity to work with top professional musicians.
All proceeds from the breakfast will go toward further assisting the Teutopolis High School band and fine arts programs.
Bingo
Jasper County Health Department will host a Bingo to benefit the Jasper County Cancer Support Fund Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. at St. Thomas.
Doors open at 5 p.m. There will be a theme basket raffle and 50-50 drawing. Pulled-pork sandwiches, nachos and cheese, pulled-pork nachos, hot dogs, water soda and snack bags will be available for purchase. The final drawing from tickets sales for the quilt donated by Brittany Ackerman will be held.
