Blood Drives
Effingham Event Center will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. The blood drive will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20, at 1501 W. Fayette Ave., inside the Banquet Room.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70751 to locate the drive. Appointments are required. Donors who last gave blood on or before Jan. 23 are eligible to give at this drive.
Dan Hecht Chevrolet will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, at 2400 S. Banker St., inside the Show Room. Use code 70771 to locate this drive. Donors who last gave blood on or before Jan. 25 are eligible to give at this drive.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin and is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. All donors will receive an ImpactLife promo voucher for their choice of either an e-gift card (Target, Amazon, Walmart, Olive Garden, Home Depot etc.) or a 20-can soft-sided cooler.
Jasper County Health Department
The Jasper County Health Department will host the following clinics:
March 21 — Immunization Clinic, 10 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Call 618-783-4436 to schedule an appointment. Children under 18 years of age need a parent’s signature on the consent form. Records are required if previous shots were given elsewhere.
March 21 — WIC clinic for women, infants and children, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for income-eligible pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children up to the age of 5.
March 10, 17, 24 and 31 — Walk-In Blood Pressure Clinic, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. No charge.
Adult Wellness Clinic
The Shelby County Health Department will sponsor an Adult Wellness Clinic on Monday, March 20, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Cholesterol, glucose, hemoglobin and blood pressure screening will be offered at these clinics. Persons should not eat or drink after midnight the night before the test. Call to schedule an appointment.
There is no fee for blood pressure check or blood glucose screening. However, hemoglobin (anemia) test is $10 and total lipid profile, including glucose, is $25.
Questions should be directed to the health department at 1700 W.S. Third St., phone 217-774-9555 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
