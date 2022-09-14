Shelby County Health Department
Flu Clinics
The Shelby County Health Department will have a Drive-Up Flu Clinic for adults 19 years of age and older. The Drive-Up Flu Clinic will be held at the health department on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or while supply lasts.
Walk-in Influenza and Pneumonia vaccination clinics have begun and are available Monday through Friday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the health department.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends influenza vaccinations for all adults yearly to be protected. CDC guidelines recommend people age 65 and older receive a higher dose or adjuvanted flu vaccine. Individuals should be vaccinated as soon as vaccine becomes available.
The Shelby County Health Department is in network with many commercial insurance companies and is a Medicare participating provider. Medicare and Medicaid payments will be accepted in full for flu and pneumonia vaccinations. Bring your Medicare, Medicaid or insurance card to the clinic.
For additional information, contact the Shelby County Health Department at 217-774-9555 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Adult Wellness Clinic
The Shelby County Health Department will sponsor an Adult Wellness Clinic on Monday, Sept. 26, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Cholesterol, glucose, hemoglobin and blood pressure screening will be offered at these clinics. Persons should not eat or drink after midnight the night before the test. Call to schedule an appointment.
There is no fee for blood pressure check or blood glucose screening. However, hemoglobin (anemia) test is $10 and total lipid profile, including glucose, is $25.
Questions should be directed to the health department at 1700 W.S. Third St., phone 217-774-9555 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
