Two-Day Book Sale
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a book sale Friday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The book sale will offer a variety of new, lightly used and vintage books in a wide array of categories, including fiction, history, mystery, cooking, Christian, large print, politics, military, biographies, nature, sports, travel, gardening, romance, sci-fi, self-improvement and more.
Children’s books — 25 cents each or five for $1 — will be sold in a special area that allows easier access for strollers.
Shoppers who have frequented previous sales will find that some genres/categories of books have been moved and some new categories created. Some of these new categories include mind/brain expansion, fun facts/trivia, Pioneer women, graphic novels and preaching guides.
Additionally, the book sale will feature a huge selection of DVDs, CDs and audiobooks. For this sale, they will be priced at 25 cents each or five for $1.
No items will be sold prior to the book sale date. Book donations are accepted at the library Check Out desk during regular library hours. Proceeds from the sale will go toward special projects at the library.
For questions about the book sale, call the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.
Shoe drive fundraiser
Family Matters (www.fmptic.org) is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser on July 24 to raise funds for Family Matters to provide training and support to Illinois families who have children with disabilities.
Family Matters will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit Illinois families. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes.
On Saturday, July 24, there will be a drive-thru drop-off option for shoe donations, at the Lincolnland Building by the Village Square Mall. Motorists can drive up, pop their trunks and Family Matters volunteers will take the shoe donations out of the trunk. The drop-off location will be on the north side of the Lincolnland building near the railroad tracks, across the street from the Hendelmeyer Rec Center.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.
"We are excited about our shoe drive," said Debbie Einhorn, Family Matters’ Director. "We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for the benefit of Illinois parents of kids with disabilities, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It's a win-win for everyone.”
In addition to the drive-up event, shoes can be dropped off any time from now until Aug. 9 at the Family Matters office in the Lincolnland Building, 1901 S. 4th St., Suite 209.
Family Matters is one of a network of parent training and information centers located in every state, funded by the U.S. Department of Education to help parents of children with disabilities to understand the special education process, to be engaged and informed during the educational planning for their children. Illinois has two parent centers, one that serves the Chicago region and Family Matters that serves the 94 counties outside of the Chicago area.
