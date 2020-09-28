Blood Drives
The American Red Cross has scheduled the following blood donation opportunities.
Greenup
Oct. 6 — 1-6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
Dieterich
Oct. 15 — 2-6 p.m., Dieterich Community Civic Center, 102 West Virginia
Effingham
Sept. 30 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 1 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 3 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 6 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 7 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 8 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 10 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 13 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 14 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Oct. 15 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Mason
Oct. 5 — 2-6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
Newton
Oct. 4 — 7-11 a.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
Oct. 8 — 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
Drive-thru flu clinics
The Jasper County Health Department will host the following drive-thru flu clinics. No appointments are necessary. Enter the east driveway and exit through the west driveway. There will be signs. Have your insurance/Medicare cards with you. Also have your upper arm exposed. For questions call 618-783-4436.
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 12-6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 16, 12-3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23, 12-3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30, 12-3:30 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 2, 3-6 p.m.
COVID Antibody testing
The Jasper County Health Department will have COVID Antibody Testing from 7 to 10 am. Oct. 27. Call 618-783-4436 to make an appointment.
Divorcing parents classes
Children First classes are scheduled at the Jasper County Health Department. This class is for any divorcing/separating couples who have minor children, and is required by Illinois law. The purpose of the class is to help the parents understand the effects of the divorce/separation on their children, and to reduce some of the negative consequences of this process.
Children First class is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to noon, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. Cost of the class is $75, due before the class begins. Please do not bring your children to this session.
The next class will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 3 to 7 p.m., with registration beginning at 2:30 p.m. You are required to complete the entire four-hour session to be certified for the class. Also, remember not to bring your children to this session.
The State of Illinois requires couples who have minor children to participate in a minimum of four hours of education regarding divorce/separation, its effects on the children, and other related issues such as custody and visitation. Couples should not be enrolled in the same group, and there must be at least two clients enrolled to hold the month’s session.
The instructor for the course will be Caitlin Chapman, BA, CADC, MHP.
You may preregister by calling the Jasper County Health Department at 618-783-4154, or come to the office at 106 E. Edwards Street in Newton at least a half hour early on the first day of class.
Classes will be limited to only five spots. All attendees must bring and wear and their own masks.
