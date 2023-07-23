Mental Health First Aid Class
The Effingham County Health Department is offering a Mental Health First Aid Class to members of the public.
The class will be held at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital Auditorium on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration is required, and lunch will be provided. Training will also be given on recognizing the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose, appropriate care, and how to administer Narcan.
Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) is a groundbreaking public education program that helps the public identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The eight-hour training course developed in Australia is designed to give members of the public key skills to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. Those who take the course become certified as Mental Health First Aiders.
The Mental Health First Aid course is appropriate for anyone 18 years old and older who wants to learn how to help a person who may be experiencing a mental health-related crisis or problem. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, psychosis and addictions.
To register for this class call the Effingham County Health Department at 217-342-9237 and ask for Lyndsey. Lunch will be provided, and dietary needs must be noted when registering. Class size is limited.
Funding for this class was provided to the Effingham County Health Department by the ARISE grant from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Blood Drives
The Red Cross has the following upcoming blood donation opportunities.
Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time to give.
July 24 — Cornerstone Church, 3600 S. Banker St. Effingham, 1:30-5:30 p.m.
July 25 — Shelter Insurance at the Effingham Event Center, 1501 W. Fayette Effingham, 1-5:30 p.m.
July 26 — J&J Ventures, 1300 S. Raney St., Effingham, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
July 31 — Dieterich Bank, 300 Sur Woods Dr., Effingham, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
