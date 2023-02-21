Blood Drives
One in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. At the same time, only about 3% of Americans give blood. The American Red Cross needs more people to make and keep appointments to give blood or platelets in February and has three reasons to do so:
• Help prevent a blood shortage: Winter brings seasonal illness and dangerous weather, which can hurt the blood supply. When donors give now, they can help ensure blood is on hospital shelves when it’s needed.
• It’s Heart Month: During a blood donation appointment, the Red Cross checks donors’ blood pressure and pulse, which are important indicators of heart health.
• Treat yourself: All who come to give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. Those who come to donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart.
Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand. Protect the blood supply from dropping – book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Toledo
Feb. 28 — 1-5:30 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square
Altamont
Feb. 22 — 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m., Altamont High School, 7 South Ewing
Effingham
Feb. 22 — 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Effingham High School, 1301 West Grove; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Feb. 23 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.; 1-5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
Feb. 25 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Feb. 28 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Farina
Feb. 28 — 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., South Central High School, 800 West Washington
Saint Elmo
Feb. 22 — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St Elmo High School, 300 West 12th Street
Diabetes Education Class, Support Group
HSHS Medical Group Diabetes and Endocrinology – Effingham is offering a diabetes education class and a monthly diabetes support group, both free of charge, to help and encourage those with diabetes and their family members. All classes and the support group are held at their office at 500 N. Maple St., Suite 200 in Effingham.
The upcoming class and support group schedule includes:
• Comprehensive Diabetes Education Class – This class helps provide a better understanding of managing all types of diabetes. Topics include nutrition, monitoring, medications, healthy coping, and reducing risks. Class participants receive individualized goals and a comprehensive diabetes management plan. A follow-up class will be scheduled after completion of this initial class.
Dates/Times:
- Tuesday, March 7 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 4 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Diabetes Support Group – Join with other members of the diabetes community in a supportive, caring environment. Each meeting includes education on a diabetes-related topic and recipe demonstrations.
Dates/Times: Held on the second Monday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m. March 13 and April 10
To register for either the education class or the support group , call 217-787-8870 or register online at HSHSMedicalGroup.org/diabetes.
HSHS Medical Group Diabetes and Endocrinology educators are also available for individualized counseling for diet, medication administration and initiation and troubleshooting of devices (glucose monitors, insulin pumps, CGMs/sensors). For more information or question, call 217-787-8870.
