Plant Sale
Dieterich FFA Annual Spring Sale official opening will be Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A large selection of annuals, vegetables, hanging baskets and ferns will be offered.
Sales will continue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dieterich FFA Greenhouse at the high school, 108 W. Church St.
Jamboree Show
Gym Bob's Jamboree Show will be Sunday, May 7, beginning at 1 p.m.
The special guest will be Missy Dunaway of Cowden, featuring Gym Bob’s Jamboree Band and singers performing classic country and 1950s and '60s music for the whole family.
The Jamboree Show is held the first Sunday afternoon of the month at Gym Bob's, located at 44 Apostle Lane in Bible Grove. Reservations are not necessary, but can be made by calling 618-665-3956. More information may also be found online at www.GymBobs.com.
