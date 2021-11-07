Breakfast buffet
Mason Christian Church Community Breakfast Outreach will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet Saturday, Nov. 13, from 7 to 10 a.m.
The menu includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, homemade cinnamon rolls, milk, juice and coffee. Price is $6 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4 to 12, and ages 3 and younger eat free.
Proceeds from the breakfast go to Wounded Warriors. For more information, call the church at 618-238-4728. The church is located off Illinois Route 37 in Mason.
Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving Dinner at Mason Civic Center will be Sunday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The menu includes turkey, ham, all the fixings and assorted desserts. All donations go toward upkeep of the Civic Center.
A dance will follow from 2 to 5 p.m., with Benny & the Amigos performing. There will be a $5 cover charge.
Laker Visit Day
Lake Land College will host Laker Visit Day from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 in the Luther Student Center.
Attendees will tour campus with a student ambassador, who will share information from a student perspective. Participants will also meet with faculty to learn more about specific programs.
Representatives from many services, including Counseling Services, Career Services, Student Accommodations & Mental Health Initiatives, TRIO Student Support Services, Health Services and more will be available to provide information and answer attendees’ questions.
A parent/guardian session will be offered as well to provide information relevant to potential parents or guardians of future Lakers.
“This is a great opportunity for people to get to know the campus and learn about all the great things Lake Land has to offer,“ Michelle Zumbahlen, coordinator for strategic student communication and initiatives, said. “I highly encourage anyone considering attending to come to this event”
For more information or to register, visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit.
