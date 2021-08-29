Doudna concert
Eastern Illinois University’s Doudna Fine Arts Center will re-launch its premier performance season Wednesday, Sept. 1, with Dynamo.
Dynamo is a Nashville-based, nationally touring band whose music fuses jazz, rock and funk with elements of soul and R&B. The culmination is a sound that’s been described as both spontaneous and composed.
Formed in late 2012, Dynamo consists of eight core musicians. When they’re not performing or recording in Nashville, the band is typically on the road, spreading their unique brand of feel-good music to audiences all over the world.
Those interested in attending the Sept. 1 concert can purchase tickets by visiting www.doudnatix.com or by calling the EIU Doudna Box Office at 217-581-3110.
For more information about upcoming Doudna performances or about the Doudna Fine Arts Center facility, visit eiu.edu/doudna.
Christian concert
Divinity Trio will be at Shelby Christian Church in Shelbyville Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
The event is free and a love offering will be taken.
