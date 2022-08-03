Ribbon-cutting
The community is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting and open house celebrating the Effingham location of the Joslin Diabetes Center, an affiliate of HSHS Medical Group, located at 500 N Maple St., Suite 200, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Guests will have the opportunity to meet Dr. Radhika Annam and dieticians Tracy Dennis and Adrienne Jarrell, tour the clinic, engage in two diabetic-friendly cooking demos (5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.), enjoy light refreshments, and enter a prize drawing.
Online job-seeking skills workshops
Eastern Illinois University (EIU) will offer a series of digital job-seeking skills workshops at the Effingham Public Library, thanks to a grant from the Illinois State Library.
The free series of workshops will meet weekly for seven weeks. Among the topics to be covered are assessing and determining your job skills, basic resume development, how and where to find jobs, how to target your resume for job search effectiveness, cover letters, interview preparation and mock interviews.
The workshop series will begin on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 4:30 p.m. in the Workman Room, which is located in the library’s lower level. The workshop will meet each Thursday through Sept. 29.
The workshop presenters are Bobbi Kingery, master career counselor and director of Career Services at EIU, and John Marr, employee relations specialist/career advisor at EIU. Funding for this grant was awarded by the Illinois State Library, a Department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).
To register for this free event, go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1. For more information, contact Alvin Ealy, Assistant Director, at 217-342-2464 or alvin@effinghamlibrary.org.
Fall Draw Reverse Raffle
The Effingham County Chamber announced the fifth annual Fall Draw Reverse Raffle will be Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m. This year’s event will be hosted live by Dr. Ryan Jennings on the Chamber’s Facebook Fall Draw Event page: @EffCoChamber.
The Fall Draw Reverse Raffle, presented by Jansen’s Heating & Air and Midland States Bank, is one in which you do not want your ticket to be drawn until the very end because the last ticket is the grand prize winner of $5,000 cash.
Reverse Raffle tickets are open to the public and are $50 each. Only 300 tickets will be sold, which gives a 1-in-10 chance of winning cash or a raffle prize. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win and all non-winning tickets are automatically entered into the second-chance drawing to win one of two $250 cash prizes.
Net proceeds from the event will support the Chamber’s Work Force Initiatives that help to aid local employers in the attraction, development and training of a quality work force to ensure stable employment for the area. These initiatives include Trades and Skills Day, Manufacturing Day, Job Fairs, Apprenticeship Symposium, and EC-JOBS (Effingham County Job Opportunities for Business Success).
Reverse Raffle tickets can be purchased online at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Event or by calling the Chamber office at 217-342-4147.
The chamber thanks its current sponsors – Jansen’s Heating & Air, Midland States Bank, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital and Dieterich Bank. The chamber is actively seeking additional sponsors. Those interested can contact Nicole Morrison at NMorrison@EffinghamCountyChamber.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.