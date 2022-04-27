Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels of CEFS will be celebrating Older Americans Day at their local nutrition sites with a Hawaiian theme on May 25. The national theme is "Age My Way."
The menu will be pork loin with sauce, twice-baked potatoes, broccoli salad, pineapple upside down cake with topping, Hawaiian roll and milk.
All seniors over the age of 60 are welcome. Reservations must be made by May 20. Call 217-347-2851 to reserve a meal.
Golf benefit
The Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation will host its 33rd annual golf benefit on Friday, June 3, at Mattoon Golf & Country Club. Net proceeds from the event will support an endowment for Sarah Bush Lincoln’s new Hospice House to help those with limited resources pay for their stay.
There is a tremendous need in our area for a hospice house, and Sarah Bush Lincoln was awarded one of the only remaining licenses in downstate Illinois to build a final home for people on hospice care. The Hospice House will be a warm and inviting 14,500-square-foot facility complete with eight private suites, a family gathering space, landscaping and more to help make patients as comfortable as possible.
SBL’s Golf Benefit offers golfers the option of either a morning or afternoon flight. A continental breakfast will be available during morning registration, which begins at 6:30 a.m., prior to a 7:30 tee off. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and registration for the afternoon flight, which tees off at 1 p.m., will begin at noon.
Even non-golfers can support the Hospice House endowment by purchasing raffle tickets for one or both of two raffles — one for a highly coveted, expensive bottle of bourbon and another for a weeklong vacation to destination of choice plus $1,000 cash and 40,000 sky miles. Raffle tickets for either raffle are $10 each. If purchased before June 3, they are buy one get one free. Ticket holders need not be present to win. For more information, to purchase raffle tickets or to register for the golf benefit, contact Kim Lockart in the SBL Foundation office at 217-258-2511 or at klockart@sblhs.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.