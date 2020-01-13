Novena for Life
Effingham Knights of Columbus is promoting participation in the Novena for Life Program. Join thousands of Catholics nationwide in the annual Respect Life Novena, Tuesday, Jan. 21-Wednesday, Jan. 29. You can get daily intentions, brief reflections and more by signing up at www.9daysforlife.com.
The Knights of Columbus is interested in the participation by Knights and their families. If you are a Knight, use kofc.9daysforlife.com.
Unit 40 Mentoring fundraiser
January is National Mentoring Month.
Culver’s in Effingham is helping to raise awareness about the Unit 40 Mentoring Program by hosting a fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 16.
The program will receive 10% of all sales, plus 100% of tips during that time. You do not need to show them any paper or use a code. Every sale will count toward the fundraiser during that time period.
VFW Auxiliary meal
The VFW Auxiliary Post 1769 on Veterans Drive is having a meal Jan. 17 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This meal will benefit Crossroads Quilters Guild.
The meal will include pork loin, dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, deviled eggs, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade. For more information contact President Chuck Meyers at 217-343-8313.
Prayer Vigil for Life
The Effingham Deanery Monthly Prayer Vigil for Life will be held at St. Michael the Archangel in Sigel Monday, Jan. 20.
Scriptural Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Fr. Sunder Ery will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. Mass. The business meeting will follow in the school council room. Refreshments will be served while current legislation and local pro-life events are discussed.
Pro-Life Mass
St. Francis Church in Teutopolis will host a Mass for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 7:30 p.m, with a Rosary at 7:05 p.m. prior to Mass.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has designated Jan. 22 as “a particular day of prayer for the full restoration of the legal guarantee of the right to life and of penance for violations to the dignity of the human person committed through acts of abortion.”
All are welcome to attend.
Academic Challenge
The regional Academic Challenge will be held at Lake Land College Friday, Feb. 7.
Twenty-five high schools will come together to battle in biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering graphics, English, mathematics and physics.
Each high school will compete against other high schools in the same division, which is based on school enrollment, and awards will be given to both individual competitors and teams. Students advancing at the regional competition will compete at Eastern Illinois University with another round for advancement, which will be held at the University of Illinois.
During the event, students will be tested from 9:20 to 11:10 a.m., with an awards ceremony following at 1:30 p.m.
For more information about the Academic Challenge, contact Lisa Shumard-Shelton, director of dual credit and the honors experience, at 217-234-5044 or email DCP@lakelandcollege.edu.
