Benny & the Amigos
Benny & the Amigos will perform at the Mason Civic Center, Saturday, May 20, from 6-9 p.m.
Food will be served, starting at 4:30 p.m. Freewill donations will be accepted.
A Memorial Dinner will be held May 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Coles County Barbershop Chorus
The Coles County Barbershop Chorus 2023 Summer Show will be at 4 p.m. June 3 in the Dvorak Concert Hall, located in the Doudna Fine Arts Center at Eastern Illinois University. Doudna is located at 1860 9th St., Charleston.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available from the Doudna Fine Arts Box Office, online at https://tickets.colescountychorus.com, by phone at 217-581-3110 or at the door before the show. Proceeds from the show fund the CCC and their fundraisers for the next year.
After the show, CCC will be hosting an afterglow catered dinner and entertainment. Afterglow tickets are $20 each and include a catered meal and an informal "meet and greet" and casual show and singing with the performers.
The Afterglow dinner and show will be held at The Charleston Baptist Church, located at 2800 University Drive, Charleston. Afterglow tickets are available from any Coles County Chorus member, by calling 618-335-9237 or by emailing cniehausacusd@gmail.com. Afterglow tickets need to be purchased by May 20.
Teutopolis KC Cruise Night
Teutopolis KC Cruise Night will be Friday, June 16.
This year’s profits will be split between the following organizations:
- Teutopolis Banquet Hall
- Dieterich High School Auto Program
- Shriners
- Teutopolis for Tomorrow
- Meals on Wheels
The event will include a free Power Wheels Derby for Kids (3-9 years old) from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Car Show from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The Honor Guard will present and Jake Schumacher will perform the national anthem at 7 p.m. Cruise through T-town will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase from 5 to 11 p.m. The Cruise Night includes prize giveaways, 50/50 raffle and DJ music by Vince Higgs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.