Songwriter Workshops
Bill Poss will host two songwriter workshops at the Effingham Public Library on Jan. 14 and 28 at 11 a.m. in the library’s Workman Room, located in the basement.
While bringing a song to the workshop is not required, it is encouraged, even it isn't complete or just a fragment of an idea or a line. Also style does not matter.
Bill Poss (Passalacqua) was born and raised in a musical family in Effingham. In 1994, he began touring around the country playing his original songs in music clubs, coffee houses and at festivals and fairs for 20 years. During that time, Poss released five studio albums and won numerous songwriting competitions.
Many of his songs have been recorded by other artists such as Matt Poss, Chain Station, Elizabeth McQueen, and The Ginn Sisters. In 2013, he moved home to Effingham, where he founded the Moccasin Creek Festival and, eventually, Poss Music Works NFP.
To register for one or both of the free library programs, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
