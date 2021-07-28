Computer classes
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is offering three free computer classes in August. To ensure the best learning experience, class size is very limited.
Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. in the Bauer Room – Basic Computer 101
This class will cover the basics of computers step by step, including topics like using a keyboard, using the Windows operating system, and navigating the internet safely and securely. All skill levels may attend and questions are welcome.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own laptop if they have one; otherwise, laptops will be provided. Registration is required.
Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 4 p.m. in the Bauer Room – Introduction to Microsoft Word and Excel
This class will cover topics like changing text size and color, making bullet points and numbered lists, creating rows and columns, using the formula function and other essential basics.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own laptop if they have one; otherwise, laptops will be provided. Registration is required.
Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m. – An Introduction to Facebook
This class will cover important topics such as setting up a Facebook account, editing privacy and data settings, and securing your account. Questions are welcome.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own laptop if they have one; otherwise, laptops will be provided. Registration is required.
Go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1 to register to attend these free events.
PCs for People
In partnership with PCs for People and other non-profits, Girls Scouts of Southern Illinois is offering $40 computers to low-income families and individuals in Teutopolis on Thursday, Aug. 19, 4-6 p.m. at the Banquet Hall on the patio, 210 S. Pearl St.
Registration is strongly recommended but not required. Register and pre-order your computer or mobile hotspot at tinyurl.com/pcsforpeopleil. Contact PCs for People at southernillinois@pcsforpeople.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.