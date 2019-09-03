Financial Aid Night
The Student Services Department of Effingham High School and Lake Land College will host a Financial Aid Night for College tonight.
Geared toward students and parents of college-bound or trade school-bound juniors and seniors, this event is an important part of planning for after-high school graduation. The Financial Aid Presentation will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Effingham High School Hearts Rock Café.
The presentations will provide information about state and federal resources, including grants, loans and work-study programs. Financial aid for students is generated from filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form, which is submitted online and set to begin Oct. 1.
A representative from the Office of Financial Aid at Lake Land College will present the information and will provide time for questions and answers. Information given is applicable to all colleges and universities.
Questions may be directed to the Student Services Department at 217-540-1152.
Life Chain
Life Chain 2019 will be Sunday, Oct. 6, from 2 to 3 p.m., with a 1:30 p.m. prayer service at Sacred Heart Parish Center, Effingham.
Participants will line Henrietta Street/Keller Drive and West Fayette Avenue. Signs will be furnished. Refreshments will be served after 3 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Parish Center. Donations of cookies would be appreciated. Bring them to the parish center beforehand.
The Life Chain is a church and family event, not a rally or political extravaganza. Participants are to respect all other pedestrians, including those who oppose the chain and show only respect to motorists who indicate other sentiments.
If standing is a problem, lawn chairs are welcome. All denominations are invited to attend.
For further information, call Karla Slifer, coordinator at 217-690-5282.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.