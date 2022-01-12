Chamber gala
The Effingham County Chamber will host its Annual Chamber Gala on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Thelma Keller Convention Center. The event will honor StangARTs and Washington Savings Bank as the 2022 Chamber Excellence in Business recipients, as well as the 2022 Citizen of the Year and 2022 Volunteer of the Year.
The celebration begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception. Immediately following cocktail hour, 2021 Chairman of the Board Jeff Speer of RE/MAX Key Advantage will be honored and 2022 Chairman Chris Swing of Vantage Outsourcing will be introduced, followed by the Excellence in Business award presentation and a seated dinner.
The Black Tie and Boots theme will include entertainment by Cowboy Randy during cocktail hour with a casino night wrapping up the evening at 11 p.m.
The cost for the evening is $75 per person with reservations required and accepted until Monday, Jan. 24. Tickets or sponsorship information can be found on the Chamber website calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/event or by calling 217-342-4147.
Alliance webinar
The Business Navigator Alliance of Clark, Coles, Crawford, Edgar, Effingham and Moultrie counties has launched a series of webinars to assist businesses in the region in accessing resources that can help stimulate recovery and provide support as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.
The first webinar will feature a panel of experts to present information about resources to help finance the growth of local businesses. The webinar will be held Thursday, Jan. 27, at 10:30 a.m. and the panel will include the following:
Lora Bergfeld and John Vitale with the SBA Department at Midland States Bank. Bergfeld and Vitale will discuss the SBA 7a loan, the SBA 504 loan and Microloans.
Mary Warren with the USDA Office of Rural Development who will discuss the USDA’s Business and Industry Guaranteed Loan program and the USDA Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant program.
John Hill and Mark Schultz with the Office of Business Development at the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, who will discuss the Advantage Illinois program, which works with participating lenders across the state to improve access to capital.
There is no cost to attend and interested participants can register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WVotUJVDRFO5tylXOhiebQ.
As a continuing service of the Business Navigator Alliance, webinars for February and March are under development and will provide information about business resources and apprenticeship opportunities.
The Alliance was formed to provide professional outreach and technical assistance in applying for state and federal economic relief programs for businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. The Alliance, which can be found at www.ilbusinessnavigators.com will continue to host outreach events, virtual offices hours, and provide one-on-one technical assistance.
