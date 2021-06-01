Concert
FACE Orchestra, under the direction of Bev Marshall, will perform a summer concert Thursday, June 3, at 7 p.m. at the gazebo on the Effingham County Museum lawn.
A variety of music will be played, including Sousa marches, "Baby Elephant Walk," "Mission Impossible" theme, "America the Beautiful," as well as music by the Beach Boys and others. Bring a lawn chair if you plan to attend.
Future concerts are planned for the Second Thursdays in July, August and September.
For more information, contact Marshall at 217-821-1026.
Fish Fry
The Tri-County Fire Protection District in Beecher City will have its fundraising Fish Fry Friday, June 4, at the Kluthe Center in the Beecher City Park from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
The meal includes fish, baked beans, slaw and tea or lemonade for $8. Or choose a corn dog meal for $6. Culver's ice cream and other desserts will also be available.
Proceeds benefit the Tri-County Firefighters fund.
Dance
TriCounty Players Dance will be June 5 from 6-9 p.m. at Mason Civic Center.
Food will be available starting at 4:30 p.m.
Chicken Fry
The Annual All-You-Can-Eat Strasburg Lions Club Chicken Fry will be Sunday, June 6, 4:30-7 p.m. at the Strasburg Park.
The menu will include fried chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, applesauce and drinks. Eat at the park or take orders to go. All proceeds go to helping the hearing and vision impaired.
