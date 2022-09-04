Blood Drives
The American Red Cross will have the following blood donation opportunities.
Sept. 9 — Cornerstone Church, 3600 S. Banker St., Effingham, 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 — Effingham Event Center, Battle of the Badges, 1501 W. Fayette Ave., Effingham, 1-6 p.m.
Sept. 23 — Altamont High School, 7 South Ewing, Altamont, 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
Women’s Health Showcase
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is reintroducing one of its most popular fall events that is now called a “Women’s Health Showcase – Celebrating the Woman You Are!”
The event will be Thursday, Oct. 13, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
This year’s event will be part of “Girls’ Night Out.".
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres and activities for women to pamper themselves and learn how to best care for themselves. The event will include massages, a complimentary “Pink Cadillac” cocktail from Koerner Distributors, a wide variety of booths featuring vendors and hospital services, raffle prizes and a Grand Prize Basket drawing for those wearing something pink and more.
Starting at 6 p.m., Dr. Ruben Boyajian, medical director of St. Anthony’s Women’s Wellness and Cancer Care Services, will provide a welcome and introduce the two special panel discussions highlighting local medical providers and community members:
• Strive to Thrive – Featuring discussions with an obstetrician and a new mom, a pelvic floor therapist and pelvic floor patient about their experiences with health and wellness and the ways they have chosen to care for themselves and others in the face of adversity.
• Unstoppable – A breast cancer survivor will share her story.
• New Provider Spotlight – Introducing local medical providers offering new service lines at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
Tickets for the event are $10 per person or $80 per table of 10 (purchased tables of 10 will be reserved). Tickets are available now at https://saewomensshowcase.eventbrite.com through Friday, Oct. 7. Seating is limited. Proceeds from this event will benefit HSHS St. Anthony's Women's Wellness Center.
For more information about the event, visit https://stanthonyshospital.org/showcase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.