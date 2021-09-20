Blood drive
HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital will host a Community Blood Drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 503 N. Maple, inside the Auditorium.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70739 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before Aug. 10 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, including HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.
All donors will receive a voucher for either a retro-style T-shirt or a $5 gift card.
Planning for a Lifetime
Join Attorney Janet Grove of Armstrong, Grove and Wawrzynek for a free program, "Planning for a Lifetime," virtually at 6 p.m. on Oct. 5. Janet will discuss legal documents everyone over the age of 18 should have, what you need to know about estate planning, trusts and Medicare/Medicaid. There will be a question-and-answer session, also.
Register for this free presentation at www.effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464. Registration is required. Those registered will receive an email with a link and password to the online event. If you have questions, call the library at 217-342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.
For more information, call Shannon at 217-663-0010.
