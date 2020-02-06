Prayer Vigil for Life
The Effingham Deanery Monthly Prayer Vigil for Life will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption in Neoga Monday, Feb. 17.
Scriptural Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Fr. Sunder Ery will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. Mass. The business meeting will follow in the parish hall. Refreshments will be served while current legislation and local pro-life events are discussed.
Lincoln Day Supper
Lincoln Day Supper, sponsored by the Jasper County Republicans, will be Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Newton Knights of Columbus Hall on South Van Buren Street in Newton.
Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. and the meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. It will be a good time to come meet and talk with the candidates. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased by calling Judy Burnell at 618-783-3185, email at djburnell69@yahoo.com or may be purchased at the door.
