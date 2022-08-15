Adult Wellness Clinic
The Shelby County Health Department will sponsor an Adult Wellness Clinic on Monday, Aug. 22, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Cholesterol, glucose, hemoglobin and blood pressure screening will be offered at the clinic. Persons should not eat or drink after midnight the night before the test. Call to schedule an appointment for the test.
There is no fee for blood pressure check or blood glucose screening. However, hemoglobin (anemia) test is $10 and total lipid profile, including glucose, is $25.
Questions should be directed to the health department at 1700 W.S. Third St., phone 217-774-9555 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Dementia presentation
Visiting Angels Homecare is offering another Alzheimer’s presentation to the public.
Rose Ruholl, owner of Visiting Angels, a Certified Dementia Practitioner and Alzheimer’s Awareness Community Educator volunteer, will be presenting “10 Signs of Dementia” on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Julie Withers with Midland States Bank will be the guest speaker. Withers will provide Midland States Bank’s program on identity theft and how it may impact you and/or your loved ones.
The free event will be located at Visiting Angels new Development and Education Center, located at 127 E Jefferson Ave, Effingham, which is across the street from the Effingham County Museum and a few doors down from Joe’s Pizza and Pasta.
This is an opportunity to ask questions. Those attending will also learn through questions and answers the proper way to protect against identity theft.
Due to limited seating, attendees must register by calling 217-690-4564.
Children’s orthopedic assessment clinic
The Effingham Elks 1016 Lodge in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation will sponsor a free children’s orthopedic assessment clinic on Thursday, Sept. 15.
The clinic starts at 8 a.m. and is by appointment only. To make an appointment call the Illinois Elks Children’s Care office at 1-800-272-0074 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no charges for any services at this clinic.
The Elks will hold the clinic at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Bonutti Clinic, 1303 West Evergreen Avenue, in Effingham. Dr. Timothy Gray will be the clinician in charge.
No medical referral is necessary for the clinic but physicians are welcome to refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or second opinion. School nurses are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic. There is no charge for any diagnostic services at this clinic.
The Elks Organization has been working with physically challenged children since 1928 and this is one of the 15 clinic locations throughout Illinois. The clinic is an ideal time to have a child reviewed for bone and joint development. If your child has feet pointing out or complains of back, knee, leg, ankle pain or has a back curvature, they can be seen at this clinic. The Elks will provide financial assistance to the best of their ability for children needing further treatment or specialty equipment when the family lacks sufficient resources to do so. In the past, the Elks have purchased therapy services, corrective shoes, braces, wheelchairs and augmentative communication devices to help children overcome a variety of physical challenges.
