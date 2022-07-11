St. Michael picnic
St. Michael Church Picnic will be Sunday, July 17.
A chicken and ham dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. An adult plate is $10 and child's plate is $5. Children ages 4 and younger eat for free.
Entertainment includes bingo, face painting, mystery boxes, inflatables and big wheel. FACE will perform from 4 to 5 p.m. Jake Schumacher and the Workin' Class Heroes will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.
Hamburgers, pork burgers, brats and hot dogs will also be available. Adult raffle and children raffle will be held.
St. Michael Catholic Church is located at 204 North Church Street, Sigel. For more information call 217-844-3371 or email sigelstmichaelchurch@gmail.com
BNA class
Lake Land College Adult Education will be hosting a free basic nursing assistant class fall 2022. The class is an opportunity for those interested in health care professions to begin a career in the field.
An orientation for the class will take place July 21 at 4 p.m. at the Workforce Development Center on the Lake Land College campus in Mattoon.
Adult Education provides students with a variety of services including high school equivalency preparation classes, résumé building and related workforce readiness programming at no cost.
English Language Acquisition, Food Service Sanitation and Integrated Career and Academic Preparation System courses are also offered via Lake Land College Adult Education.
WIOA provides activities that increase employment, retention, earnings and skills in the American workforce. CEFS is part of the 14-county Illinois Local Workforce Development Area 23, which receives its funding from the US Department of Labor through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and Lake Land College.
WIOA provides guidance with job readiness, job search, work-based learning and classroom training needed to secure and retain employment and become self-sufficient.
For more information, visit lakelandcollege.edu/adult-education or contact Adult Education at 217-238-8292 or adulteducation@lakelandcollege.edu.
Strasburg 150th Anniversary
The Village of Strasburg will be celebrating its 150th Anniversary in 2024.
A planning organizational meeting will be held on Thursday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Strasburg Community Center. All village and country residents are invited to come. If you do not want to be on a committee but would like to help, you may also come or let organizers know how you would like to help.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.