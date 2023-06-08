Blood Drives

A concerning shortfall in blood donations last month could stress the American Red Cross blood supply.

The Red Cross collected over 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May to meet the needs of patients. The need for blood is constant, with someone needing a blood transfusion in the U.S. every two seconds. Platelet donors are especially needed at this time. The public can help ensure continuity for patients by making an appointment to give blood or platelets now and in the weeks ahead. 

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, a day meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply and to recognize volunteer blood donors.

In thanks for taking time to help, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through June 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give throughout June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. Details for both offers can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time to give now.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Toledo

June 27 – 1-5:30 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square

Altamont

June 19 — 1-5 p.m., Altamont First Baptist Church, 102 First Baptist Drive

Dieterich

June 20 — 2-6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Hall, 303 E. Section

Effingham

June 16 — 1-5 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.

June 17 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

June 20 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

June 21 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

June 22 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

June 24 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

June 27 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave; 1-5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

June 28 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

June 29 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Teutopolis

June 28 — 12-5 p.m., Teutopolis Community-sponsored, 210 South Pearl

Farina

June 26 — 1-5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 West Madison Street

Saint Elmo

June 16 — 1-5 p.m., Connection Church, 2230 US 40

Kinmundy

June 16 — Noon-5 p.m., Kinmundy Community Center, 104 W 3rd St

