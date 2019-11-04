One Day Cat Café
A One Day Cat Café will be held in the Workman Room at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library on Friday, Nov. 8, from 3 to 5 p.m.
The library will provide tea, coffee, snacks and comfortable seating while EARS (Effingham Animal Rescue Sanctuary) brings some of their rescue cats available for adoption.
Cat cafes originated in Taiwan, with one opening in Taipei in 1998. The cafe became popular with tourists as well as local visitors who enjoyed the opportunity to interact with some furry friends. Since then, cat cafes have spread throughout the world.
“Many cat cafés, especially those in the United States, use the space as an opportunity to introduce people to adoptable felines that might be having more trouble meeting forever families in a shelter setting.” said Programming Outreach Manager Catherine Bailey. “We thought this would be a great way to work with EARS.”
No registration is required to attend the Cat Café.
For more information, contact Catherine Bailey, Programming Outreach Manager, at 217-342-2464 or catherine@effinghamlibrary.org.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
Mason Christian Church Community Breakfast Outreach will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet Saturday, Nov. 9, from 7 to 10 a.m.
The buffet includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, homemade cinnamon rolls, milk, juice and coffee. The cost is $6 for ages 13 through adult, $3 for ages 4-12, and free for ages 3 and younger. Proceeds from the breakfast go to the Honor Flight.
Mason Christian Church is located off Illinois 37 in Mason. For more information, contact the church at 618-238-4728.
Historical presentation
On Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m., a new series of historical presentations begins at the Effingham County Museum in the historic courthouse on the second floor.
A major part of the county’s history is the story of the faith community drawn from the experiences of the numerous congregations found throughout the area. The first program for the 2019-2020 season will focus on that role of religion as part of local culture as Linda Schmidt draws from the rich history of St. Paul Blue Point Lutheran Church. She will describe the 150-year-old history of that congregation established when families from northeastern Germany settled and began farming the soil in the Blue Point area. The congregation was organized in 1865, then adopted a constitution in 1869. It has been a vital part of that part of the county ever since.
During the course of 2019, St. Paul Blue Point Lutheran church has been observing the sesquicentennial anniversary of the congregation by having many anniversary events throughout the year.
This historic lecture program is sponsored by the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association. Admission is free.
