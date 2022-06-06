Airplane rides
The Experimental Aircraft Association and local EAA Chapter 16 are hosting a Young Eagles Event at Effingham Memorial Airport on Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Effingham Memorial Airport. Youth ages 8 to 17 will receive free airplane rides.
Preregister your child at https://youngeaglesday.org/?yedetail&event=7vlsKfbAY. A parent or guardian must be present to sign permission forms.
Quilt show
Sew Happy Hearts Quilt Guild will be hosting its annual show at 641 W. 6th Street (former Neoga Elementary School). Show hours are Friday, June 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission to the show is $3.
Quilters who wish to show their quilts should bring them to the center on Wednesday, June 22, between 4 and 7 p.m. and Thursday, June 23, between 9 a.m. and noon. Quilts should be clean and in good condition unless it is vintage. Forms to enter are available for download on the Sew Happy Hearts Facebook page. Forms will also be available at the venue. Quilt measurements are required; though they also may be measured at the venue. There is no fee for entering a quilt. Quilts are to be picked up after the show on June 25 at 2:30 p.m.
Quilt show viewers will vote on their choice for a “Viewer’s Choice.”
This year quilt raffle tickets are available for the showcased quilt. Tickets are also available for a basket raffle filled with goodies valued over $600. You must attend the venue to purchase tickets for the basket. In addition, there will be a new bazaar filled with all handmade items from guild members, a sale barn plus one vendor. The bazaar will feature walker bags, quilts and tops, placemats, wool projects, table runners, bags and wall hangings, to name a few.
Proceeds from the show help with the club’s charitable giving. The guild has donated quilted and sewn items to various organizations, including veterans groups, homeless shelters, area children’s homes and schools.
More information is available on the Sew Happy Hearts Facebook page or Sew Happy Hearts website: https://sewhappyheartsneoga.wixsite.com/sewhappy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.