Tools for caregivers
Caring for a loved one with chronic conditions can be physically, emotionally and financially draining.
“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is a self-care educational program to help participants build skills caregivers need to take better care of themselves as they provide care to others.
The free six-week course is offered by Sarah Bush Lincoln and made possible through grants from the SBL Health Foundation and SBL WomenConnected.
The class meets from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Oct. 6 through Nov. 10, in the Luttrell Room at the Effingham Public Library.
The course helps family caregivers reduce personal stress, improve self-confidence and change negative self-talk, communicate their needs to family and health care or service providers, communicate effectively in challenging situations, recognize the messages in their emotions, deal with difficult feelings and make tough caregiving decisions.
Course facilitators Stacia Goings and Andrea Applegate explain the course is interactive and discussion-based and helps participants use the tools to put specific plans into action. Participants will receive the book, "The Caregivers Helpbook," developed specifically for the class.
To register for this free program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
Blood Drives
During Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September, the American Red Cross emphasizes the importance of a diverse blood supply to help meet the needs of those with sickle cell disease – the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S.
Sickle cell disease distorts soft, round blood cells and turns them hard and crescent-shaped, which can cause severe pain.
“When cells harden, they can get caught in blood vessels, potentially leading to stroke and organ failure,” said, Dr. Emily Coberly, Chief Medical Officer, Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas. “Transfusions provide healthy blood cells, unblocking blood vessels and delivering oxygen, minimizing crises patients with sickle cell may face.”
Sickle cell disease impacts more than 100,000 people across the country, most of whom are of African descent. Regular blood transfusions are critical to managing extreme pain and life-threatening complications faced by many. Unfortunately, they may develop an immune response against blood from donors that is not closely matched to their own. However, because most individuals who are Black have unique structures on their red blood cells that are not often found in other donor populations, 1 in 3 African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell disease.
Seasonal changes can trigger pain crises for those battling sickle cell – possibly increasing the need for lifesaving blood transfusions. As summer ends, book a time to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All who come to give through Sept. 18 will get an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Louisville
Sept 28 — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street
Altamont
Sept. 23 — 8:15 a.m.-2 p.m., Altamont High School, 7 South Ewing
Effingham
Sept. 14 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 15 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 17 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 20 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 21 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave; 1-6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
Sept. 22 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 24 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 27 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 28 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 29 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Wendelin
Sept. 26 — 1:30-5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
