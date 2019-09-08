Book Signing
Flora Public Library is hosting a book signing by local author, Keith H. Graham, on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Keith’s book, “The Message on the Christmas Sled: Simple Messages from a Humble Man for His Neighbors During Simpler Times,” will be available in paperback for $18. Keith will be autographing copies of his book.
Keith has also had poems and stories published in five Christmas issues and one Easter issue of Ideals Magazine.
For more information, contact the library at 618-662-6553 or florapl@florapubliclibrary.org.
Prayer Vigil
The Effingham Deanery Monthly Prayer Vigil for Life will be at Sacred Heart Parish Center in Effingham Monday, Sept. 16.
Prayer Service will begin at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join in prayer for respect of all life, born and unborn. The business meeting will follow. Refreshments will be served while current legislation and local pro-life events are discussed.
Fall Breakfast
St. Isidore Parish, St. Joseph Hall/St. Joseph Church (Island Grove), located at 16987 N 200th St, Teutopolis, will have its 42nd Annual Fall Breakfast and Raffle from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 6, at the St. Joseph Church Hall.
The menu will include whole hog sausage, ham, pancakes, fried eggs, scrambled eggs,homemade breads and rolls, orange juice, milk and coffee. Cost is $4 for ages 10 years and younger and $7 for 11 years and older.
During the breakfast, the Country Store will feature homemade baked goods from members of the parish. The drawing for the quilt and big raffle (top prize is $500 cash) will be at noon. Ticket holders do not need to be present. Tickets for the quilt and big raffle will be available for purchase during the breakfast.
