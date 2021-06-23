Hot dog meal
Strasburg Community Action Network will sponsor a footlong hot dog meal at 32 Below, 101 S. Walnut, in Strasburg on Friday, July 2, 5-8 p.m.
Menu will include footlong hot dogs with all the fixings — chili, cheese, sauerkraut — as well as chili/cheese nachos and desserts.
Proceeds will help raise money for Strasburg Park improvements.
PiYo at the Park
The Strasburg Community Action Network is offering a PiYo class at the Strasburg Park on Saturday, July 3, from 8 to 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
PiYo is a low-impact workout that sculpts, strengthens and improves flexibility. Bring a friend and your yoga mat. There is a suggested donation of $10 for the class, which includes a 45-minute workout followed by snacks and drinks.
