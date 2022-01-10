Prayer Vigil
Everyone is welcome to attend the Monthly Prayer Vigil for Life at St. Michael the Archangel in Sigel on Monday, Jan. 17.
Praying the scriptural rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Fr. Chris Trummer will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. Mass. The business meeting will follow in the parish hall. Refreshments will be served while current legislation and local pro-life events are discussed.
Breakfast
The annual Newman Breakfast will be Sunday, Feb. 6, from 7 a.m. until noon at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall.
Menu will include all-you-can-eat scrambled eggs, whole hog sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, french toast sticks, cinnamon rolls, coffee, juice and milk. Baked goods and raffle items will be available for purchase and chances.
Over 80 Newman Centers throughout the state of Illinois offer college students a chance to gather and practice their faith. All proceeds from the breakfast will go to the Newman Fund. To make a monetary donation to help offset the cost of the breakfast, make checks payable to "Knights of Columbus - Newman Breakfast". Mail your donation to one of the following:
- Dean and Cindy Kremer, 12602 N. 1800th St., Teutopolis, IL 62467
- Tim and Linda Hemmen, 17811 N. 1650th St., Teutopolis, IL 62467
Those who donate $100 or more will receive two complimentary tickets to the breakfast. The tickets will be available the morning of the breakfast at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall.
Donations of raffle items, crafts and baked goods would be greatly appreciated. Items can be brought to the Teutopolis Banquet Hall after 6 a.m. the day of the breakfast, or call Kathy Hartke at 217-821-7076 to make other arrangements.
If you would like to help work this event, contact Cindy Kremer at 217-821-6453.
