School Physicals
A physical examination clinic will be held Aug. 3 at Shelbyville High School. Physical examinations are required for children entering kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade. They are also required for all students participating in athletics.
Students report in the morning for the preliminary workup at 9 a.m. The physicians will be present at 10:30 a.m. to complete the physical exam.
There will be a $20 charge for the physical examination. Checks should be made payable to the Shelby County Health Department. Medical cards are accepted.
Adult Wellness Clinic
The Shelby County Health Department will sponsor an Adult Wellness Clinic on Monday, July 24 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Cholesterol, glucose, hemoglobin and blood pressure screening will be offered at these clinics. Persons should not eat or drink after midnight the night before the test. Call to schedule an appointment.
There is no fee for blood pressure check or blood glucose screening.
However, hemoglobin (anemia) test is $10 and total lipid profile, including glucose, is $25.
Questions should be directed to the health department at 1700 W.S. Third St., phone 217-774-9555 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.