Book signing
The Effingham Public Library will have an author visit for "Exploring the Land of Lincoln: The Essential Guide to Illinois Historic Sites" by Charles Titus on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Fearday Cafe.
Published by the University of Illinois Press, "Exploring the Land of Lincoln" is a unique Illinois history and travel guide combination that invites readers to journey through the state’s history by means of the Prairie State’s most extraordinary historic sites.
The book includes chapters on Cahokia Mounds, Starved Rock, Fort de Chartres, Fort Massac, Old Shawneetown, Lincoln’s New Salem, Apple River Fort, Vandalia State House, Nauvoo, Old State Capitol, Lincoln Log Cabin, Bishop Hill, Reuben Moore Home and Thomas Lincoln Cemetery, Old Chicago Water Tower, Lincoln Tomb, Haymarket Martyrs Monument, Hull House, Eternal Indian Statue, Vachel Lindsay Home and South Side Community Art Center.
Titus is an emeritus member of the History Department at Eastern Illinois University, where he taught, among other courses, Illinois history.
Books will not be available for purchase at the event; however, for those who have copies, he will be available to sign books following the event.
"Exploring the Land of Lincoln" can be purchased from Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble.com and the University of Illinois Press.
Great American Relay
The Great American Relay is a cross-country relay starting in Boston and ending in Santa Monica, California. There are 415 stages going through 18 states over the course of 38 days. The relay started on Sept. 11 to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. It will also be raising money to support the military and first responders.
The Great American Relay brings people from all over the country together to accomplish a common goal while running all the way across the U.S. and supporting a great cause. The charities the relay is supporting this year are The Green Beret Foundation, Firefighter 5 Foundation, and COPS. It also is allowing runners to dedicate the stage that they are running to a first responder or veteran they care about.
Lead runners carry the baton across the stage to hand off to the next lead runner. They also have support runners who get to run the stage with the lead and make the run more fun. Runners are also allowed to run virtually from anywhere around the world. Having this many ways to run gives everyone an opportunity to participate and support the people that protect our country.
The relay will be in Effingham County Saturday, Sept. 25. Dieterich natives Tammie Bohnhoff and Linda Heuerman will run stage 160. They will start at approximately 10:18 a.m. at the Montrose fire station and run along U.S. Route 40 to an Effingham fire station 9.7 miles away. They are dedicating their run to all first responders.
