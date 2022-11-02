Dine With a Doc
Senior Education Ministries Inc. in partnership with Effingham City/County Committee on Aging (ECCOA) has scheduled Dine With a Doc Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging Senior Center, located at 209 South Merchant Street Effingham.
Dine with a Doc is a free program that welcomes the local senior public to getting to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch provided by HSHS Medical Group Family and Internal Medicine – Effingham.
This month’s guest is Dr. Radhika Annam, MD, of the Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group – Effingham.
To RSVP, call 217-347-5569.
Clinics
The Jasper County Health Department will host the following clinics:
Nov. 15 — Immunization Clinic, 10 a.m.-6:15 p.m. Call 618-783-4436 to schedule an appointment. Children under 18 years of age need a parent’s signature on the consent form. Records are required if previous shots were given elsewhere.
Nov. 15 — WIC clinic for women, infants and children, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for income-eligible pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children up to the age of 5.
Nov. 18 — Walk-In Blood Pressure Clinic, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. No charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.