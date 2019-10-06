Chili Supper
Zion Ladies Aid Chili Supper will be Sunday, Oct. 20, at Zion Lutheran Church, Altamont.
Serving will begin at 4:30 p.m. Menu is chili, chicken noodle soup, barbecue, hot dogs, pies, desserts and drinks. Cost is a freewill donation.
The church is located at 5534 E 600th Ave, Altamont.
Soup Supper
Faith Lutheran Church will have its Annual Soup Supper Sunday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church Shumway, located on Illinois 33.
The menu consists of Homemade chicken noodle soup, chili, hot dogs, ham and cheese sandwiches, pie, cake and drinks. A freewill offering will be taken.
All proceeds will go to Sarah Brackney and Nick Sasse to defray medical costs for their premature twins.
Soup Supper
Disabled American Veterans Club will have its Annual Soup Supper Saturday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m.
A variety of homemade soups, bread and desserts will be served. The all-you-can-eat meal is $6.
The DAV Club is located next to Subway on South U.S. Rt. 45 in Effingham.
Funeral Planning
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will offer Funeral Planning with Johnson Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. in the Workman Room.
Making decisions during times of loss can be challenging. Experts estimate that some families have almost 125 tasks to complete when a loved one passes away and studies have shown that individuals who must make end-of-life decisions for family members are faced with serious stress following the event.
Learn how preplanning can help eliminate some of this burden for your loved ones.
Registration is required for this free event. Call 217-342 2464 ext. 1 or go online to effinghamlibrary.org
