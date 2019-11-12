Recreational Cannabis
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host Dr. Marc Shelton, HSHS VP and Chief Physician Executive, Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the Workman Room.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, Illinoisans 21 and older will be able to legally possess 30 grams, or about an ounce, of cannabis flower. What does this all mean?
Shelton will explain:
- The difference between medical and recreational cannabis, as well as CBD and THC
- The forms of recreational cannabis and their uses/formulations
- Implications for work place policies
This program will last one hour and include time for questions and answers.
Registration is required for this free event. Call 217-342 2464 ext. 1 or go online to effinghamlibrary.org
Alzheimer’s
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Workman Room for a program on effective communication strategies for Alzheimer’s.
Communication is more than just talking and listening — it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey, the ability to use words is lost, and families need new ways to connect.
Join Rose Ruholl to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
This program is 1 1/2 hours, which includes time for questions and answers.
Registration is required for this free event. Call 217-342 2464 ext. 1 or go online to effinghamlibrary.org
