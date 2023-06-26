Monastery Museum
Visitors can view more than 30 rooms of the Teutopolis Monastery Museum on Sunday, July 2, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Admission for adults is $5 and $1 for children.
The museum is located on the second floor in the former Franciscan Novitiate building, which is located behind St. Francis Church in Teutopolis. An elevator is available for visitors who have difficulty with stairs.
Besides its collection of articles used by the Franciscan Friars, the museum is also known for Bibles and books in different languages, some from the 1700s. The “pioneer wing” features items used by early Teutopolis pioneers, including farm tools, furniture, clocks, quilts, toys, various household and grocery store items. These articles are on display in the former “cells” or bedrooms of the Novices.
The tour also includes the Mausoleum and St. Francis Church, with stained-glass windows, which depict events in the life of St. Francis of Assisi.
Volunteers are available along the tour to explain displays and assist visitors.
Special group tours for adults or school groups can be arranged on days other than the scheduled Sunday openings. Call 217-961-6404 ext. 236, leave a message and the call will be returned. Regularly scheduled museum opening dates are the first Sunday of the months April through November, except holidays.
For more information go to the parish website stfrancischurch.com or to the village’s website at www.Teutopolis.com and click on “Our Community”.
Enduring Freedom Ministries
Enduring Freedom Ministries will have its distribution for free groceries, hot meals, haircuts and clothing on the following dates.
• May 2 and 9, 4 p.m.
• May 10 and 17, noon-2 p.m.
• May 27, 8 a.m.-noon
Laundromat is open by appointment only.
Reaching Rural Veterans event will be May 17 from noon to 2 p.m. The event includes resources for veterans and prize drawings.
First annual EFM mobile food pantry will be Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.-noon, in front of Sean’s Produce, 1000 N. Keller, Effingham.
All services and items are free and no one has to qualify. Family must bring their own bags or boxes to put groceries in (including mobile food pantry). Call Vickie Kight at 217-240-0059 to place your name on the list. Enduring Freedom Ministries is at 304 South West St., Shumway.
Jeepin’ For A Cure
Coon Creek Jeep Club is hosting Jeepin’ For A Cure on July 22, starting at Toledo American Legion, 206 S. New Jersey Street, Toledo.
This is a public event, so feel free to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the parking lot party before the ride begins. Registration for all street-legal vehicles will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Live music by Jeremy Adam will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cumberland County’s Boomsticks Shooting Team will be cooking up burgers and hot dogs. Christmas on the Square will be making home-cut French fries, and Sumpter Township Park District is making fresh-squeezed lemonade with money going toward the new Community Park Project.
Live auction and raffle items will be drawn before the ride leaves around 1:15 p.m. There will be a few stops before the ride ends at Muddy Bottoms Bar and Grill, 934 N. Co. Rd. 2100 E. Greenup, for live music by The Classics from 5 to 8 p.m.
T-shirts, tanks and hoodies can be ordered online now at https://irishtees.co/collections/jeepin-for-a-cure-2023. A limited number will be available at the event. You can choose local pickup for day of event or shipping is available for an additional fee.
Raffle tickets for a set of tires (valued at up to $800) sponsored by Toledo Neal Tire or a Jeep Fire Pit with two outdoor chairs can be purchased now or at the event for $5 each or five for $20.
Coon Creek Jeep Club is a nonprofit organization and all funds raised will stay in the county to support the financial needs of those affected by cancer and other medical emergencies.
If you would like to donate an item for live auction, raffle items, or have questions, contact Kristi Ryan at 217-276-3596 or Ben Olmstead at 217-273-2353.
