Top Community Leaders
The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce and the Effingham Daily News have announced the 2019 “Top Community Leaders Under 40” award recipients.
The recipients are Monica Schumacher, Amanda Kemme, Patrick Kreke, Joe Knabe, Pete Jansen, Deano Tull, Douglas Levi Slater, Kelsey Baker, Billi Jansen, Jodi Thoele, Molly Bushue, Jordan Koerner, Chelsey Koester, Amy Hoffmeister, Zachary Storm, Lexie Caraway, Luke Althoff, Alec Ring, Hailey Niemerg, Amanda Tucker, Lisa Koerner, Jason Addis, Tasha and Dustin Ruholl, and Dylan Meadows.
The award recipients will be recognized at an awards dinner on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
The event kicks off with a cocktail hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. followed by the dinner and program from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to attend and tickets are $40 each. Tickets may be purchased at the Effingham County Chamber Office at 903 N Keller Dr., Effingham.
Shimkus Traveling Office
An aide to Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) will be available in Clay and Effingham counties to assist area constituents with any problems they may be having with federal government agencies.
On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the staff member will be at Clay City Village Hall (318 Walnut Street SE) from noon to 1:30 p.m., and at the Teutopolis Village Hall (106 West Main Street) from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Constituents who need assistance with a federal issue but are not available at either time period can call the congressman’s Maryville office at (618) 288-7190.
Kombucha workshop
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a home-brew kombucha workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Workman Room.
Farmer Holly Curia of Delight Flower Farm in Champaign will explain the benefits of kombucha and give direction on how to make kombucha at home using simple ingredients and supplies.
“I would encourage people to attend this home-brew kombucha workshop because it is empowering to learn how to make simple things for ourselves that can improve our quality of life and health,” said Curia. “Making your own kombucha can save you money and boost how you feel. What’s not to love here?”
Kombucha is a fermented, carbonated tea drink attributed to promoting healthy digestion and vitality. It is packed with probiotics, herbal infusions and antioxidants.
“With many in our community focusing on health and vitality, this workshop will provide information and instruction to those wishing to give kombucha a try,” said Programming Outreach Manager Catherine Bailey.
Registration is required for this event.
For further information, contact the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1, email info@effinghamlibrary.org, or go online at www.effinghamlibrary.org.
Author event
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host author Veronica Kirin and her book, “Stories of Elders: What the Greatest Generation Knows about Technology That You Don’t” Thursday, Sep. 26, at 2 p.m. in the Workman Room.
Attendees will view a 15-minute documentary featuring the Greatest Generation’s views on technology, after which attendees will discuss their feelings and questions with Kirin.
Entrepreneur, coach, author and speaker Kirin drove nearly 12,000 miles in 2015 to interview the Greatest Generation about how technology has changed society. She met with 100 elders and documented nearly 8,532 years of life lived.
The paperback version of her book will be available for purchase at a cost of $19.99 and payment can be made by cash or credit card.
Registration is required for this free event. Call 217-342-2464 ext. 1 or go online to effinghamlibrary.org,
Film discussion
On Monday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. in the Workman Room the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a screening of the Intelligent Lives Documentary followed by a panel discussion with Family Matters and Community Support Systems.
“Intelligent Lives” stars three pioneering young American adults with intellectual disabilities – Micah, Naieer and Naomie – who challenge perceptions of intelligence as they navigate high school, college and the workforce. Academy Award-winning actor and narrator Chris Cooper contextualizes the lives of these central characters through the emotional personal story of his son, Jesse, as the film unpacks the shameful and ongoing track record of intelligence testing in the U.S.
Registration is required for this event. Register at http://www.fmptic.org/node/4356.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.