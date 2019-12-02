Museum presentation
Effingham County has a long and storied history of horse racing.
Carl and Kurt Becker from Altamont also have a long and storied personal history of involvement with the subject. They will give a presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, on the second floor of the Effingham County Museum.
Carl left the teaching profession to get into the horse business many, many years ago. Through the years, he has announced many county and state fair harness races. Kurt’s interest grew rapidly in his childhood when, at age 4, he witnessed his first horse race at the Effingham County Fair. His father was the track announcer. With those roots in the racing business, Kurt has built a resume for himself from his teenage years to the present.
The museum encourages the public to attend. There is no admission charge.
NAMI Support Group
The NAMI Effingham Region Support Group will have its Christmas Party meeting Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. at Heartland Human Services, 1200 N. 4th St, Effingham. Enter north doors and look for the NAMI Sign.
The food will consist of sandwiches and homemade soups (chili, vegetable, potato). Table service and drinks will bring provided, but those attending may bring a side dish, desserts, etc. to share.
There will be door prizes and a white elephant gift exchange for those who want to participate. There will be no speaker this month because of the party.
RSVP to 217-690-6583. For questions call Donna at 217-273-9934.
