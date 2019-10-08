Mosaic workshop
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a demonstration by local mosaic artist, Dinah Nuelle, on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. in the Workman Room.
Nuelle is a local artist who specializes in glass mosaics. She will demonstrate the details of her process.
Registration is required for this free event. Call 217-342-2464 ext. 1 or go online to effinghamlibrary.org
Nonprofit training
Forefront, in partnership with Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, is hosting two prospect research workshops Nov. 6 at Lake Land College in Mattoon.
Forefront’s Library holds more than 3,000 volumes on grantmaking, fundraising, nonprofit management and governance. These workshops will provide a place for nonprofit professionals to start a search for grant funding and to conduct research on individual donors.
The first workshop, “Prospect Research – Finding Grants,” will provide a place to start a search for grant funding. Participants get a brief overview of Forefront’s databases, the library’s print collection and online research guides. The session also will take a deeper look at Candid’s database, Foundation Directory Online. Participants will leave with the ability to use Forefront Library databases to conduct research on potential grant funding.
“Prospect Research – Finding Grants” is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Lake Land College Library (Room 101). There is no cost to attend, but participants should register online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/events.
The second workshop, “Prospect Research – Individual Donors” will take a deeper look at the library’s available databases for researching individual donors. Participants will leave with the ability to use the Forefront Library databases to conduct individual donor research.
“Prospect Research – Individual Donors” is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Lake Land College Library (Room 101). There is no cost to attend, but participants should register online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.