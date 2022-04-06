Healthy Kids Day
A family-friendly tradition returns to the Mattoon and Neal Center YMCA’s on Saturday, April 30.
Healthy Kids Day is the Y’s kickoff to summer. For over 30 years, Healthy Kids Day at the Y has been an annual tradition of inviting all youth and their families, regardless of membership status, to play, explore, learn and access healthy snacks at no charge.
While the event had to be canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic, this year it returns in person to both YMCA locations. Healthy Kids Day includes games, crafts, activities and interactive booths from local partners such as Fit-2-Serve, Douglas Hart Nature Center and the Mattoon Public Library.
“Healthy Kids Day is a great opportunity to enjoy time as a family, and to learn more about kid-friendly opportunities around our community,” said YMCA Membership and Community Programs Director Sarah Dowell.
Healthy Kids Day will be held from 9 a.m. until noon and is free and open to the public. More information can be found at www.mattoonymca.org or on the Mattoon & Neal Center YMCA Facebook page.
Physical clinic
There will be a physical examination clinic on Thursday, May 5, at Stewardson-Strasburg schools provided by Shelby County Health Department.
Physical exams are required for children entering kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade. They are also required for all students participating in athletics.
There will be a $20 fee for the physical examination. Checks should be made payable to the Shelby County Health Department. Medical cards are accepted.
