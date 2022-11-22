Christmas Bazaar
The Greenup United Methodist Church Annual Christmas Bazaar will be Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 201 N. Kentucky Street, Greenup.
The bazaar will feature soup, sandwiches, pies, baked goods and crafts, as well as a cookie table. Cookies will be available by the baker’s dozen.
Christmas Open House
The Effingham County Museum, located at 100 E. Jefferson Avenue in Effingham, will have its Christmas Open House on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
Christmas Auction
The December Christmas Auction sponsored by Strasburg Liberty Post 289 of the American Legion will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Community Center in Strasburg.
The auction by Thomas Factory Outlet, with Dennis Aumann Auctioneer, is the major fundraiser for the American Legion Post. The Post uses the proceeds from the auction to donate to the Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Americanism Essay prize money, Legion Baseball, Strasburg Veterans Memorial, Community Blood Drive, Stewardson-Strasburg Yearbook, Post-Prom activities and American Legion Gifts to Yanks among other programs.
Auction items include tools, radio-controlled toys, toys, metal signs, food items, paper towels, bikes, trikes, blankets, Christmas items, tarps and wind spinners.
A concession stand sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 will be available.
Enduring Freedom Ministries
Enduring Freedom Ministries in Shumway will have its food pantry open on the following dates.
Tuesdays, Dec. 6 and 13, 4-6 p.m. (includes free hot meal, groceries, clothing and haircut)
Wednesdays, Dec. 14 and 21, noon-2 p.m. (includes free hot meal, groceries, clothing and haircut).
Saturday, Nov. 26, 8:30 a.m.-noon (includes free hot meal, groceries and clothing)
Saturday, Dec. 31, 8 a.m.-noon Locker Blessings. This is the extra Christmas for kids. All kids must be registered for this free event. Deadline for Locker Blessings is Dec. 16.
Enduring Freedom Ministries is located at 304 South West St., Shumway. Office hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 217-868-5293.
Christmas Store
The Christmas Store is coming to Strasburg once again.
Liberty Unit 289 of the American Legion Auxiliary’s Christmas Store has evolved into an Annual Cookie Walk with Christmas goodies. Items include homemade noodles, homemade cookies and candies, Rada cutlery, Terri Lynn nuts, jewelry, scrubbies and more. Shoppers select the cookies and candies they want and put them in a box, which is then weighed with price at $5 per pound.
Area businesses, organizations and community members are encouraged to decorate a tree. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree and the tree with the most money in its container wins. Winners will receive either a catered lunch (if a business/organization) or a gift card (individual). Proceeds from the Showcase of Trees will benefit scholarships.
Artwork from students at Stewardson-Strasburg School will be on display.
The Christmas Store is located in the Strasburg Community Building and is open Friday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 10, 9–11 a.m.
Profits from the Christmas Store will be used by the Auxiliary for community projects and items for veterans.
Christmas Cantata
The Neoga Area Community Cantata performers have been preparing since early October for this year’s performance of the cantata entitled “God With Us."
The cantata showcases arrangements and complex orchestrations of many traditional Christmas songs, along with a couple of new contemporary arrangements.
A total of eight numbers will be performed by the 28-member choir. Seth James will once again be providing narration for the program and will be accompanied on the piano by Carter Davis.
The performances will be Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church. The cantata is once again under the direction of Kirby Davis. The choir invites everyone in the community and surrounding area to come join them for the 17th annual cantata to help begin the Christmas season.
Santa Visit
Santa will be visiting Strasburg Community Center Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
The event is sponsored by the Strasburg Lion’s Club.
