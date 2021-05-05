Riff Raff Band
The Riff Raff Band will be performing at the Effingham VFW May 22 from 8 to 11 p.m. and at BJ's Saloon in Newton May 29, starting at 6 p.m.
Legacy Regiment
Legacy Regiment, a performing arts ensemble based in Mattoon, will be having its official Spring Debut Concert on Sunday, May 23, at 4 p.m.
This new ensemble features musicians from all over Central Illinois on various instruments. Concert program includes a variety of hit music from Michael Jackson and selections from the movie "Frozen."
This event will be held outdoors at Broadway Christian Church, located at 1205 S 9th St. in Mattoon. Lawn chairs are encouraged or stand for best viewing. Rain-out location to be announced.
This concert is free to the public. Donations are appreciated to help support this new community ensemble. Legacy Regiment has one more rehearsal on May 16 for musicians interested in performing on the May 23 Spring Debut.
Musicians can also join anytime during the 2021 season. For more information on the concert or joining Legacy Regiment,
Contact Program Director Chris Keniley at 217-232-3786, email LegacyPAEnsemble@gmail.com or visit www.ChrisKMusic.com/Legacy.
